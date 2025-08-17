Daria Rusanenko won silver at the World Games in Chengdu, setting a world record in squat

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5032 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 93355 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 61953 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 64199 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 58224 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 50577 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 245974 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213342 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167896 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 155068 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
53%
746mm
Popular news
Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Putin before the Alaska summit: Fox News released the textPhotoAugust 16, 11:18 PM • 7218 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 9514 views
Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peaceAugust 17, 01:23 AM • 6450 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideoAugust 17, 02:15 AM • 30240 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISWAugust 17, 02:47 AM • 12998 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5032 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 347564 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 301167 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 304934 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 312058 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Vlad Yatsenko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 724 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 47611 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 40524 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 109803 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 177452 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
The New York Times
Construction

Daria Rusanenko won silver at the World Games in Chengdu, setting a world record in squat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Daria Rusanenko became the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu, setting a world record in squat — 285.5 kg. Another Ukrainian, Valentyna Zahoruiko, took fifth place.

Daria Rusanenko won silver at the World Games in Chengdu, setting a world record in squat

Ukrainian powerlifter Daria Rusanenko became the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu in the super heavyweight category. In the squat, she conquered a record 285.5 kg, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Daria Rusanenko is the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu in the super heavyweight powerlifting category! In the squat, the athlete from Druzhkivka set a world record — 285.5 kg, in the bench press she conquered 167.5 kg, and in the deadlift she took 217.5 kg. In total — 108.98 points according to the IPF Formula

- the post says.

Another Ukrainian athlete in the final, Valentyna Zahoruiko, finished in 5th place, showing a result of 280 kg in the squat, 170 kg in the bench press, and 230 kg in the deadlift, which gave her 100.48 points according to the IPF Formula.

The champion of the Games was Canadian Rhea Daniel Stinn with a total score of 109.24 points.

Ukrainian diver Sereda wins silver at World Championships05.08.25, 13:10 • 3394 views

Alona Utkina

Sports
Druzhkivka
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Canada
Ukraine