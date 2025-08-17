Daria Rusanenko won silver at the World Games in Chengdu, setting a world record in squat

Ukrainian powerlifter Daria Rusanenko became the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu in the super heavyweight category. In the squat, she conquered a record 285.5 kg, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Daria Rusanenko is the vice-champion of the World Games in Chengdu in the super heavyweight powerlifting category! In the squat, the athlete from Druzhkivka set a world record — 285.5 kg, in the bench press she conquered 167.5 kg, and in the deadlift she took 217.5 kg. In total — 108.98 points according to the IPF Formula - the post says.

Another Ukrainian athlete in the final, Valentyna Zahoruiko, finished in 5th place, showing a result of 280 kg in the squat, 170 kg in the bench press, and 230 kg in the deadlift, which gave her 100.48 points according to the IPF Formula.

The champion of the Games was Canadian Rhea Daniel Stinn with a total score of 109.24 points.

