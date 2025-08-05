$41.790.03
Ukrainian diver Sereda wins silver at World Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Oleksiy Sereda won a silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships, which is his fifth award at world championships. This result is the best for the athlete in the current season and makes him the most titled Ukrainian diver in the platform event in the history of the World Championships.

Ukrainian diver Sereda wins silver at World Championships

Ukrainian diver Oleksiy Sereda won a silver medal at the World Aquatics Championships, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Oleksiy's result in the 10-meter platform diving - 515.20 points - is his best this season.

This award is the fifth in Oleksiy Sereda's career at world championships (3 silver, 2 bronze). It is also Ukraine's 16th medal at world diving championships since 1998.

"In addition, this performance became significant: from now on, Oleksiy Sereda is the most titled Ukrainian platform diver in the history of world championships," the NOC noted.

After the competition, the athlete expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and dedicated his award to Ukrainian defenders: "I was able to get this medal thanks to our guys and girls in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are now giving the most valuable thing - their lives, so that we have the opportunity to train, live normally, plan something, dream. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this medal to them."

Ukrainian divers Sereda and Hrytsenko win gold at European Championships27.05.25, 17:01 • 2295 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine