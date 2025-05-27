Ukrainian divers Sereda and Hrytsenko win gold at European Championships

Ukrainian divers Oleksiy Sereda and Mark Hrytsenko won "gold" - the fifth such medal for Ukraine - at the European Championship in Antalya, Turkey, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Our incredible divers won the fifth gold medal of the European Championship. Oleksiy Sereda and Mark Hrytsenko became European champions in synchronized diving from the tower with their best result of the season - 413.76 points - reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

After a two-year break, Ukrainians, as indicated, regained the lead in this discipline. In 2023, Oleksiy Sereda won the gold of the continental championship paired with Kirill Bolyukh.

Ksenia Bochek and Diana Karnafel will also compete in the women's final on the 3 m springboard in Antalya, Turkey today - at 17:15 Kyiv time.