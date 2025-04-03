Ukrainian para athletes won 22 medals at the European Championships in Finland
The Ukrainian team took second place, winning 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals at the European Championships in Finland. Lyudmila Danilina and Ruslana Muravska distinguished themselves the most.
Ukrainian para athletes won 22 medals at the European Championships, which took place in the Finnish city of Espoo. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Competing among 13 countries, the representatives of Ukraine demonstrated impressive results, collecting 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals.
The Ukrainian team turned out to be second in the medal standings, second only to Turkey, which won 29 medals. Lyudmila Danilina, who brought Ukraine 3 gold and 2 silver medals, and Ruslana Muravska, who won 1 gold and 3 silver awards, distinguished themselves the most.
Other athletes, such as Pavlo Voluykevych (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze medal) and Vasyl Bilenko (1 gold, 1 bronze medal), also kept up.
