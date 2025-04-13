Ukrainian synchronized swimmers won "gold" at the World Cup in Egypt

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3668 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21583 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17620 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22646 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31720 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65703 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61303 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34168 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59718 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107087 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21583 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54571 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65703 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61303 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168076 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25596 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21596 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23196 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25064 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27675 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Ukrainian synchronized swimmers won "gold" at the World Cup in Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3990 views

The Ukrainian national team in artistic swimming won the World Cup in Soma Bay, Egypt. The Ukrainians performed with a new program in the acrobatic group and received 200.0911 points.

Ukrainian synchronized swimmers won "gold" at the World Cup in Egypt

The Ukrainian national team in artistic swimming won "gold" at the World Cup in Soma Bay (Egypt). This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that in the acrobatic group, the Ukrainians debuted with a new program and received a winning score of 200.0911 points from the judges for their performance. This is the first victory of our synchronized swimmers this season.

The composition of the champion team: Ivanna Burba, Oleksandra Horetska, Ulyana Hrynishyna, Maria Zachepa, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulyk, Daria Moshynska and Anastasia Shmonina

- specified in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

They added that the Italian team won "silver" (187.0263), and the bronze medals went to representatives of China (186.8288).

Let us remind you

Ukrainian synchronized swimmers Daria Moshynska and Anastasia Shmonina won "silver" medals at the II stage of the World Cup in Egypt. During the award ceremony, they refused to shake hands with the Russians.

Ukrainian tennis players reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in history12.04.25, 21:58 • 2964 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09