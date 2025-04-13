Ukrainian synchronized swimmers won "gold" at the World Cup in Egypt

The Ukrainian national team in artistic swimming won "gold" at the World Cup in Soma Bay (Egypt). This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that in the acrobatic group, the Ukrainians debuted with a new program and received a winning score of 200.0911 points from the judges for their performance. This is the first victory of our synchronized swimmers this season.

The composition of the champion team: Ivanna Burba, Oleksandra Horetska, Ulyana Hrynishyna, Maria Zachepa, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulyk, Daria Moshynska and Anastasia Shmonina - specified in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

They added that the Italian team won "silver" (187.0263), and the bronze medals went to representatives of China (186.8288).

Let us remind you

Ukrainian synchronized swimmers Daria Moshynska and Anastasia Shmonina won "silver" medals at the II stage of the World Cup in Egypt. During the award ceremony, they refused to shake hands with the Russians.

