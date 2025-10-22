$41.740.01
UAF allowed away fans to attend matches: new rules established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

The UAF Committee on Stadiums and Competition Safety allowed the presence of away fans at matches. The match organizer must provide at least 5% of seats from the allowed number of spectators in the away or separate sector.

UAF allowed away fans to attend matches: new rules established

The Committee on Stadiums and Security of Competitions of the Ukrainian Association of Football has decided to allow away fans to attend their teams' away matches. The match organizer must provide at least 5% of the permitted number of spectators at the stadium in the away or separate sector. This was reported by the UAF press service, according to UNN.

The Committee on Stadiums and Security of Competitions of the Ukrainian Association of Football has adopted a decision that regulates the procedure for away fans to attend matches under martial law.

- the statement says.

The UAF reminded that, according to additional security measures, the presence of away fans at matches has been prohibited since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, recently, away team fans have been appearing in the stands more and more often, so the committee decided to officially regulate this issue. In particular, the procedure for fans to enter the stadium has been determined, as well as the responsibility of clubs for their actions before, during, and after matches.

- noted in the UAF.

Given the above, the UAF supplemented paragraph 12 of section I "General Requirements" of the Additional Security Measures for the organization and conduct of football matches in Ukraine under martial law with the following norms:

"Attendance at matches by organized away team fans is not prohibited, provided there is written agreement with the host club (match organizer). In such a case, the match organizer must provide at least 5% of the permitted number of spectators at the stadium - in the away or separate sector, and also provide them with places in a shelter. The away club is solely responsible for the actions of organized away team fans."

It is noted that the club is responsible for the behavior of its fans (including those identified by match officials), official representatives, as well as any other persons performing certain functions during the match on behalf of the club.

Addition

After the start of the full-scale invasion, UPL matches were held without spectators due to the security situation.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports developed a procedure for coordinating and holding sports competitions with spectators.

The procedure provides that a working group, consisting of representatives of the sports federation, heads of sports facilities, representatives of the State Emergency Service and the National Police, inspects the venue of the competition.

Before the competition, an assessment of the permissible number of participants is carried out: the working group determines how many people (athletes, coaches, judges, staff, spectators) can be present at the event.

In addition, the procedure defines:

  • availability of shelters: the working group checks shelters and protective structures near the competition venue. They must be no further than 500 meters so that in case of danger, everyone can quickly and safely evacuate. Special attention will be paid to ensuring that shelters are accessible to people with disabilities;
    • development of an evacuation plan: the head of the sports facility creates a detailed evacuation plan in case of an air raid alarm, taking into account the needs of people with disabilities;
      • inspection report: the working group draws up a report that includes information about shelters, their capacity, and the distance to them;
        • participant briefing: all participants in the competition undergo a safety briefing and sign an introductory form;
          • submission of applications for competitions: the application must be submitted no later than 48 hours before the competition to allow for a thorough check;
            • organizational meeting: before the competition, meetings of all involved services are held to coordinate actions;
              • security control: at the entrance to sports facilities, security checks are carried out, including the use of metal detectors for a large number of spectators;
                • measures during danger: in case of an air raid alarm or emergency, the chief referee announces an evacuation, and after its completion - the resumption of the competition.

                  Recall

                  A larger number of fans will be able to attend matches of the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup held at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. The new quota allows for more than 4,000 fans, instead of the previous 1,800.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  Sports
                  Air raid alert
                  Martial law
                  War in Ukraine
                  Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine