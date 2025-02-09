Ukrainian karate fighters take third place at the European Championships

The Ukrainian youth karate team took third place at the European Championships in Poland. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athletes won 13 medals, including four gold, three silver, and six bronze medals. Georgii Pitsul (-75 kg, U21), Artem Alekseenko (+76 kg, juniors), Valeriia Sergaieva (-50 kg, U21) and Maksym Vechkanov (-52 kg, cadets) became European champions.

Natalia Osadchuk (-61 kg, U21), Sofia Galievska (-54 kg, cadets) and Daria Dudka (61+ kg, cadets) won silver medals. Bronze medals were won by Ulyana Baranova (-59 kg, juniors), Daria Bulai (+66 kg, juniors), Maksym Stetsiv (-61 kg, juniors), Veronika Kotenko (-47 kg, cadets), Yevhen Fedorov (-57 kg, cadets) and Vladyslav Rudenko (70+ kg, cadets).

Ukrainian men's kumite team wins bronze at the European Karate Championships