Ukrainian men's kumite team wins bronze at the European Karate Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's men's kumite team won bronze at the European Karate Championships, defeating Turkey 3-1 and gaining a direct license to the World Team Championships.
Ukraine's men's kumite team won bronze at the European Karate Championships, defeating Turkey's national team 3-1. This was reported by the Ukrainian Karate Federation, UNN reports.
Details
Ukraine's men's kumite team impressed the world with its achievements at the European Karate Championships, winning a bronze medal against Turkey.
Our karate fighters demonstrated a high level of skill, winning with a score of 3:1.
The team received bronze medals from: Andrii Zaplitnyi, Valerii Chobotar, Stanislav Horuna, Andrii Toroshanko, Rizvan Talibov, Valerii Sonnykh, and Kostiantyn Tsymbal.
In addition, the Ukrainians received a direct license to participate in the first World Team Championships to be held in Spain in November
