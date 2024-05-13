Ukrainian men's kumite team wins bronze at the European Karate Championships

Ukraine's men's kumite team won bronze at the European Karate Championships, defeating Turkey's national team 3-1. This was reported by the Ukrainian Karate Federation, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's men's kumite team impressed the world with its achievements at the European Karate Championships, winning a bronze medal against Turkey.

Our karate fighters demonstrated a high level of skill, winning with a score of 3:1.

The team received bronze medals from: Andrii Zaplitnyi, Valerii Chobotar, Stanislav Horuna, Andrii Toroshanko, Rizvan Talibov, Valerii Sonnykh, and Kostiantyn Tsymbal.

In addition, the Ukrainians received a direct license to participate in the first World Team Championships to be held in Spain in November

