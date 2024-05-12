Ukrainian karate fighters win two awards at the European Championships: first place for Selemeneva and debut victory for Chobotar

Ukrainian karate fighters won two awards at the European Karate Championships in Croatia. This is reported by the Ukrainian Karate Federation, UNN reports.

Elina Selemeneva became the first Ukrainian athlete to win a medal in the adult division of the European Championships in the kumite discipline.

In the 68 kg weight category, she defeated a rival from Bosnia and Herzegovina. The second award went to Valeriy Chobotar, who competed for the first time at the continental competition and won a medal in the 84 kg weight class, defeating a karate fighter from Turkey.

In their fights, Yulia Palashevska (up to 50 kg), Anzhelika Terliuga (up to 55 kg) and Yaroslav Fedorov lost to their opponents.