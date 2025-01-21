ukenru
A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan: people are trapped

A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan: people are trapped

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30847 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 occurred in the mountainous area near the city of Jiaji at a depth of 9.4 km. Several people were trapped in damaged buildings, and some villages lost power.

In southern Taiwan, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 occurred in the mountainous countryside near the city of Jiaoyi. Some local residents were trapped in damaged houses. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday, January 21, in a mountainous rural area in southern Taiwan near the city of Jia'i.

The earthquake shook buildings in the capital Taipei.

According to the meteorological service, the aftershocks occurred shortly after midnight local time at a depth of 9.4 km (6 miles) with the epicenter in the town of Dapu in Jiayi County

- Reuters reports.

The fire department reported that several people were trapped in damaged buildings in Tainan, some of whom have been rescued.

The Jiaji Fire Department also reported that there have been no reports of serious casualties in the city. At the same time, an official from Dapu told Reuters that some villages had lost power and buildings were damaged.

The Dapu fire department told the agency that there were "no obvious signs of a disaster.

The island's meteorological service reported that there was minor damage.

Chipmaker TSMC has evacuated personnel at its plants in central and southern Taiwan, all of which are safe

- Reuters informs .

A science park in Tainan, home to large factories including TSMC, also reported evacuating workers from its buildings.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 occurred on Monday, January 13, on the island of Kyushu in Japan.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
taipeiTaipei
taiwanTaiwan
japanJapan

