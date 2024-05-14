US, Taiwan navies quietly held drills - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85419 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108218 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151024 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174324 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165553 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36000 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67977 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36097 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62115 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224844 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85419 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113071 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113956 views
Actual
US, Taiwan navies quietly held drills - Reuters

US, Taiwan navies quietly held drills - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17165 views

Last month, the U.S. and Taiwanese navies conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean, which were not disclosed, practicing basic operations such as communications, refueling and resupply, Reuters reported.

The U.S. and Taiwanese navies conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean in April that were not officially held, citing four people briefed on the matter, Reuters reports, indicating that this comes as the two militaries are stepping up cooperation amid growing military threats from China, UNN writes.

Details

Washington and Taipei, as noted, have been expanding their military cooperation in recent years amid China's almost daily incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone and Chinese military exercises near the island.

Military interaction between the United States and Taiwan, including visits and exercises, remains low-key and often unofficially confirmed due to China's objection to any military contact between Washington and Taipei. China considers democratically governed Taiwan to be its own territory, which the island strongly rejects.

The exercises, which were not disclosed, took place last month in the western Pacific, according to the newspaper's sources.

One source said that "several military assets" were involved. A second source said that the exercise was not officially a drill and was described as "unplanned maritime clashes," indicating a tacit agreement in which both sides claim that the exercise was simply the result of accidental collisions.

"It's like I'm having lunch in this restaurant, and you're here too," the source said. - "Then it looks like I'm only sharing a table with someone else.

The source also reported that about half a dozen warships from both sides, including frigates and supply and resupply vessels, participated in the multi-day exercise, which was designed to practice "basic" operations such as communications, refueling, and resupply.

The Taiwanese navy said in a statement to Reuters that to respond to unforeseen scenarios at sea and minimize "interference" with each other, the naval forces "act in accordance with the US-promoted Code of Unplanned Encounters at Sea," also known as CUES.

"The navy often comes into contact with other countries' ships and conducts collision training when necessary," the statement said, without going into details.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Taiwan and the United States do not have official diplomatic relations, as Washington formally recognizes Beijing, but is legally obliged to provide Taiwan with self-defense capabilities and is the island's most important international patron, the newspaper notes.

A third source said that while the "unplanned clashes" between the two navies involved mostly basic exercises, such exercises are vital to ensure that the two armies can work together in an emergency.

The source added that the two fleets also practiced various tactical maneuvers, including searching for underwater targets.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwanese Navy Chief Tang Hua visited the United States last month and discussed how to boost bilateral naval cooperation, Reuters reports. In response, China's Foreign Ministry said it strongly opposes "military collusion" between the United States and Taiwan.

China has long claimed that Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue, which is a major bone of contention in Sino-US relations. Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to take control of Taiwan, while Taipei says Chinese territorial claims are null and void because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, the newspaper points out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
taipeiTaipei
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising