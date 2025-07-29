$41.780.01
China was against it: Trump denied Taiwan's president a stopover in New York - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The Trump administration did not allow Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te to stop over in New York on his way to Central America after protests from China. This decision raised concerns about a softening of the US position towards China.

The administration of US President Donald Trump denied Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te permission to stop in New York on his way to Central America after China expressed objections to Washington regarding the visit. This was reported by Financial Times, citing three unnamed individuals familiar with the decision, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Lai planned to travel through the US in August on his way to Paraguay, Guatemala, and Belize, which recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. But the US informed Lai that he would not be able to visit New York.

Lai's office issued a statement saying that he had no plans for overseas trips in the near future, as Taiwan was recovering from a recent typhoon, and Taipei was negotiating tariffs with the US. Individuals familiar with the matter said that his decision not to travel was made after he was told that he would not be allowed to visit New York.

- the publication writes.

Trump plans to increase arms sales to Taiwan: what will change in US-China relations30.05.25, 16:04 • 2881 view

The authors suggest that the White House's decision will heighten concerns among Taiwan's supporters in Washington that Trump is softening his stance on China in an effort to hold a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

China opposes visits by Taiwanese leaders to the US, which does not have official diplomatic relations with Taipei. In 2023, the Biden administration allowed then-President Tsai Ing-wen to stop in New York on her way to Belize and Guatemala.

- the article states.

At the same time, an unnamed senior US official told the publication that both sides are "working to rectify the situation" and that no trip has been canceled.

Recall

According to sources of the Financial Times, the Pentagon is pressuring Japan and Australia to clearly define their actions in the event of a US-China war over Taiwan.

Taiwan reported an increase in Chinese military activity around the region02.06.25, 09:22 • 3028 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Paraguay
Financial Times
White House
Guatemala
Taipei
Donald Trump
Taiwan
New York City
Xi Jinping
China
United States
