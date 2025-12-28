Powerful earthquake in Taiwan triggers aftershock warnings

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 19098 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 33920 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 32484 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 27776 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 24199 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 20713 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41728 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39311 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 111795 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 52208 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.8m/s
86%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five Ukrainians reportedly killed in a road accident in PolandDecember 27, 10:37 PM • 4568 views
Italy arrests suspects in Hamas financing under the guise of fundraising for Palestinian civiliansDecember 27, 11:28 PM • 3270 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 8402 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 16214 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideo04:49 AM • 4184 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 22184 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 61123 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 111798 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 49502 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 79569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 8456 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 21079 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 61123 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 23572 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 22949 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Guardian

Powerful earthquake in Taiwan triggers aftershock warnings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.6-7 magnitude, the strongest since 1999, has been recorded in Taiwan. It occurred off the northeastern coast, causing tremors across the island but without significant damage or casualties.

Powerful earthquake in Taiwan triggers aftershock warnings

A powerful earthquake was recorded in Taiwan, after which the authorities warned of possible aftershocks. Ground tremors were felt throughout the island, including in the capital Taipei. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

The earthquake occurred around 11:05 PM local time on Saturday on the northeastern coast of Taiwan, approximately 32 km from Yilan city. According to the US Geological Survey, its magnitude was 6.6.

"Taiwan's Central Meteorological Administration stated that the earthquake reached 7 points, making it the strongest ever recorded in the country since 1999," the publication says.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 70 km. According to Chen Da-yi, head of the seismological center of the meteorological agency, the depth and location of the epicenter near the coast reduced the likelihood of serious damage.

"Saturday's earthquake was strongly felt throughout Taiwan, but because it occurred at a significant depth and its epicenter was near the coast, it was relatively unlikely to cause serious damage," said Chen Da-yi.

Buildings shook in Taipei during the earthquake. Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te urged residents to be vigilant due to possible aftershocks.

Local media reported isolated damage: bottles falling from shelves in supermarkets, TVs swaying in office buildings, but no casualties or significant destruction were recorded.

Taiwan Power Company stated that over 3,000 homes in Yilan city temporarily lost power. Taipei authorities recorded isolated cases of gas and water leaks, as well as minor damage to buildings.

The incident was classified as a Category 4 earthquake, which implies possible minor damage. The meteorological service warned of probable aftershocks of magnitude 5.5 to 6.0 in the near future and urged the public to be careful.

Seismic activity in the Pacific Ocean: dozens of earthquakes shook Japan and border regions22.12.25, 01:18 • 3792 views

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Taipei
Taiwan