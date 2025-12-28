Powerful earthquake in Taiwan triggers aftershock warnings

A powerful earthquake was recorded in Taiwan, after which the authorities warned of possible aftershocks. Ground tremors were felt throughout the island, including in the capital Taipei. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

The earthquake occurred around 11:05 PM local time on Saturday on the northeastern coast of Taiwan, approximately 32 km from Yilan city. According to the US Geological Survey, its magnitude was 6.6.

"Taiwan's Central Meteorological Administration stated that the earthquake reached 7 points, making it the strongest ever recorded in the country since 1999," the publication says.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 70 km. According to Chen Da-yi, head of the seismological center of the meteorological agency, the depth and location of the epicenter near the coast reduced the likelihood of serious damage.

"Saturday's earthquake was strongly felt throughout Taiwan, but because it occurred at a significant depth and its epicenter was near the coast, it was relatively unlikely to cause serious damage," said Chen Da-yi.

Buildings shook in Taipei during the earthquake. Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te urged residents to be vigilant due to possible aftershocks.

Local media reported isolated damage: bottles falling from shelves in supermarkets, TVs swaying in office buildings, but no casualties or significant destruction were recorded.

Taiwan Power Company stated that over 3,000 homes in Yilan city temporarily lost power. Taipei authorities recorded isolated cases of gas and water leaks, as well as minor damage to buildings.

The incident was classified as a Category 4 earthquake, which implies possible minor damage. The meteorological service warned of probable aftershocks of magnitude 5.5 to 6.0 in the near future and urged the public to be careful.

