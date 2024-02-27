Tensions between China and Taiwan are growing: 5 Chinese ships enter "forbidden" waters off Kinmen Island

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42628 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167387 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98822 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343014 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206159 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240340 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253726 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159864 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372632 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92658 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 167453 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343092 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235482 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280003 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 576 views

05:58 PM • 576 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29350 views

01:48 PM • 29350 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45174 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35899 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35899 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102344 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tensions between China and Taiwan are growing: 5 Chinese ships enter "forbidden" waters off Kinmen Island

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25250 views

Five Chinese coast guard ships entered the restricted waters around Taiwan's Kinmen Islands, increasing tensions between China and Taiwan.

Tensions between China and Taiwan are growing: 5 Chinese ships enter "forbidden" waters off Kinmen Island

The Taiwanese government says it has detected several Chinese surveillance and coast guard ships around its Kinmen archipelago. The incident may be related to the deaths of two Chinese fishermen off Kinmen in the middle, which may have worsened relations between China and Taiwan.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel and Volkskrant.

Details

Five Chinese Coast Guard ships entered the prohibited or restricted waters around Taiwan's cross-Strait Kinmen Islands on Monday. The Chinese coast guard has begun regular patrols around the Taiwanese-controlled Kinmen Islands after two Chinese citizens whose boat entered the restricted waters died trying to escape from the Taiwanese coast guard.

The coast guard responded appropriately and used the radio to ask the Chinese vessels to move away

- Minister of the Ocean Council Quan Bilin said in Taipei.

Kinmen, with more than 140,000 inhabitants, is located just a few kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen in the southeast of the People's Republic. Although it has never ruled Taiwan, the ruling Communist Party in Beijing considers the island republic to be part of China. As a result, tensions are constantly rife in the strait between the two countries.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said it was not reinforcing its forces on the islands close to China, which include the Matsu archipelago and Kinmen. Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng expressed hope that what is happening around Kinmen will not lead to an escalation and will be "smoothly resolved.

We don't want to see hostilities break out

- He said.

Recall

China believes that if Trump wins the US election, Taiwan will turn into a bargaining chip and the US will abandon its promises to defend the island from a potential military attack by China.

China has accused the US of bias and false accusations in the WTO report, saying the report ignores China's progress in fulfilling its WTO commitments and denies China's contribution to world trade.

Payments from Russian sanctioned banks are no longer accepted by the three largest banks in China: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Bank of China.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Der Spiegel
Beijing
Taipei
Donald Trump
Taiwan
China
United States
