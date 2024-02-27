The Taiwanese government says it has detected several Chinese surveillance and coast guard ships around its Kinmen archipelago. The incident may be related to the deaths of two Chinese fishermen off Kinmen in the middle, which may have worsened relations between China and Taiwan.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel and Volkskrant.

Details

Five Chinese Coast Guard ships entered the prohibited or restricted waters around Taiwan's cross-Strait Kinmen Islands on Monday. The Chinese coast guard has begun regular patrols around the Taiwanese-controlled Kinmen Islands after two Chinese citizens whose boat entered the restricted waters died trying to escape from the Taiwanese coast guard.

The coast guard responded appropriately and used the radio to ask the Chinese vessels to move away - Minister of the Ocean Council Quan Bilin said in Taipei.

Kinmen, with more than 140,000 inhabitants, is located just a few kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen in the southeast of the People's Republic. Although it has never ruled Taiwan, the ruling Communist Party in Beijing considers the island republic to be part of China. As a result, tensions are constantly rife in the strait between the two countries.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said it was not reinforcing its forces on the islands close to China, which include the Matsu archipelago and Kinmen. Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng expressed hope that what is happening around Kinmen will not lead to an escalation and will be "smoothly resolved.

We don't want to see hostilities break out - He said.

Recall

China believes that if Trump wins the US election, Taiwan will turn into a bargaining chip and the US will abandon its promises to defend the island from a potential military attack by China.

China has accused the US of bias and false accusations in the WTO report, saying the report ignores China's progress in fulfilling its WTO commitments and denies China's contribution to world trade.

Payments from Russian sanctioned banks are no longer accepted by the three largest banks in China: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Bank of China.