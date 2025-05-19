NVIDIA to open headquarters and new factory in Taiwan

NVIDIA will open a headquarters and factory in Taiwan to expand its global AI infrastructure. This is stated on the company's official website, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang opened the COMPUTEX 2025 exhibition in Taipei on Monday. During his speech, he emphasized that AI is now a critical infrastructure, like the internet or electricity, and requires "factories" to operate.

These are not the data processing centers of the past. These AI data processing centers, if you will, are misdescribed. Essentially, they are AI factories. You supply them with energy, and they produce something incredibly valuable, and these things are called tokens. - added Huang.

According to him, Taiwan will become the starting point for a new wave of innovation. NVIDIA also announced the expansion of its cooperation with Foxconn and the Taiwanese government to create a supercomputer based on NVIDIA Blackwell, available to researchers, startups, and leading companies, including TSMC.

Having a world-class artificial intelligence infrastructure here in Taiwan is really important. - said Huang.

In addition, he presented new NVIDIA achievements — from the development of quantum supercomputing to the implementation of AI in 6G communication.

