The US is considering a deal to supply over a million Nvidia chips to the UAE: concerns about technology leaks to China

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 1500 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46946 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 53777 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 74616 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 74444 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71732 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90268 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.3m/s
80%
747mm
Popular news

Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

May 13, 01:48 PM • 10199 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 11051 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

May 13, 02:29 PM • 50252 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57723 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24117 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46946 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57753 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24135 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86397 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86153 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87362 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87606 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

The US is considering a deal to supply over a million Nvidia chips to the UAE: concerns about technology leaks to China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Trump administration is considering a deal that would allow the UAE to import 500,000 Nvidia chips annually until 2027. G42 may receive computing power equivalent to 1-1.5 million H100 chips.

The US is considering a deal to supply over a million Nvidia chips to the UAE: concerns about technology leaks to China

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering an agreement that would allow the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to import more than a million advanced Nvidia chips. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources of the publication, the agreement will allow the UAE to import 500,000 of the most advanced chips on the market every year from now until 2027. One-fifth of all chips will be allocated to G42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI company, and the rest will go to US companies building data centers in the Gulf country.

It is reported that one of these companies may be OpenAI, which may announce the launch of a new data center in the UAE as early as this week.

Alibaba released Qwen3: a new family of AI models competing with Google and OpenAI29.04.25, 16:36 • 5906 views

It is noted that during the term of the agreement, G42 may acquire computing power equivalent to 1 to 1.5 million H100 chips, which is Nvidia's best offer to date. This amount is approximately four times more than G42 would be allowed to purchase under the Biden-era chip export control structure. 

Overall, if the agreement is implemented in its current form, it will mark a dramatic shift in US policy on AI development in the Middle East and, in particular, in the United Arab Emirates. American officials have for years expressed concern about the country's close ties with Beijing. 

It is currently unknown what national security conditions Trump officials applied to the sale of the chips. Under President Joe Biden, G42 agreed to exit China's Huawei Technologies Co. to pave the way for a $1.5 billion partnership with Microsoft Corp. that includes data centers in the Gulf country.

The UAE is introducing artificial intelligence into the school curriculum from 202505.05.25, 06:30 • 7576 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
OpenAI
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
United States
Brent
$66.54
Bitcoin
$104,143.00
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,258.55
Ethereum
$2,682.47