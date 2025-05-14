The US is considering a deal to supply over a million Nvidia chips to the UAE: concerns about technology leaks to China

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering an agreement that would allow the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to import more than a million advanced Nvidia chips. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources of the publication, the agreement will allow the UAE to import 500,000 of the most advanced chips on the market every year from now until 2027. One-fifth of all chips will be allocated to G42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI company, and the rest will go to US companies building data centers in the Gulf country.

It is reported that one of these companies may be OpenAI, which may announce the launch of a new data center in the UAE as early as this week.

It is noted that during the term of the agreement, G42 may acquire computing power equivalent to 1 to 1.5 million H100 chips, which is Nvidia's best offer to date. This amount is approximately four times more than G42 would be allowed to purchase under the Biden-era chip export control structure.

Overall, if the agreement is implemented in its current form, it will mark a dramatic shift in US policy on AI development in the Middle East and, in particular, in the United Arab Emirates. American officials have for years expressed concern about the country's close ties with Beijing.

It is currently unknown what national security conditions Trump officials applied to the sale of the chips. Under President Joe Biden, G42 agreed to exit China's Huawei Technologies Co. to pave the way for a $1.5 billion partnership with Microsoft Corp. that includes data centers in the Gulf country.

