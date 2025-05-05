$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

The UAE is introducing artificial intelligence into the school curriculum from 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The United Arab Emirates will introduce an AI course for schoolchildren in 2025-2026. The country has already invested heavily in the development of artificial intelligence technologies and created an investment fund.

The UAE is introducing artificial intelligence into the school curriculum from 2025

The United Arab Emirates has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into the educational program. The course will be introduced in 2025–2026 for students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will include ethical awareness, basic concepts and real-life applications. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Emirates have already made significant investments in data processing centers used to train AI models, and have also created an investment fund in the field of artificial intelligence. According to sources familiar with the initiative, the fund may exceed $100 billion in a few years."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said last year that the Emirates could become a global "regulatory testing ground" for testing AI technologies, and later lead the development of global rules to limit their use.

- writes Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the United States is considering easing restrictions on the sale of Nvidia products to the UAE ahead of President Donald Trump's visit scheduled for mid-May. This may increase the Emirates' chances in the regional race for AI leadership. During his visit to the Middle East, the US President also plans to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Let us remind you

From September 1, Beijing schools will introduce a minimum of 8 hours of artificial intelligence classes per year for primary and secondary school students. Courses can be either separate or integrated into existing subjects.

Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools22.04.25, 14:27 • 5551 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologiesEducation
Sam Altman
OpenAI
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
United States
