The UAE is introducing artificial intelligence into the school curriculum from 2025

The United Arab Emirates has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into the educational program. The course will be introduced in 2025–2026 for students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will include ethical awareness, basic concepts and real-life applications. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

It is noted that the Emirates have already made significant investments in data processing centers used to train AI models, and have also created an investment fund in the field of artificial intelligence. According to sources familiar with the initiative, the fund may exceed $100 billion in a few years."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said last year that the Emirates could become a global "regulatory testing ground" for testing AI technologies, and later lead the development of global rules to limit their use. - writes Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the United States is considering easing restrictions on the sale of Nvidia products to the UAE ahead of President Donald Trump's visit scheduled for mid-May. This may increase the Emirates' chances in the regional race for AI leadership. During his visit to the Middle East, the US President also plans to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

From September 1, Beijing schools will introduce a minimum of 8 hours of artificial intelligence classes per year for primary and secondary school students. Courses can be either separate or integrated into existing subjects.

Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools