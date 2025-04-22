Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools

In Lithuania, a working group established by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sports has promised to develop a procedure for schools to use artificial intelligence (AI) and at least one model tool by the beginning of August.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the agentūra BNS.

Details

According to Deputy Minister of Education Jonas Petkevičius, artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the process of learning and teaching, as well as the role of the teacher. In this regard, schools need help.

It is necessary to develop a system for ensuring the quality of AI implementation, which includes a legal framework, tools to support schools, as well as tools to reduce the administrative burden. By September, we will present the procedure for using the Internet of Things, as well as at least one typical tool for using the Internet of Things - Mr. Petkevičius is quoted as saying in the message.

The Ministry reported that at its first meeting on Thursday, the working group discussed the directions of the action plan and identified the development of a unified procedure for using the Internet of Things (IoT) as a priority for schools.

Other areas of activity of the working group were also discussed, such as the development of digital competencies of teachers, the use of an IoT toolkit or a single model model in schools.

The working group includes representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the Innovation and National Education Agency, school associations, universities, digital technology and artificial intelligence associations, as well as the Vilnius City Municipality.

Addition

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) intends to be the first in the world to involve artificial intelligence in the development of new legislation, as well as in making amendments to existing laws.

Google has developed AI DolphinGemma, which can "translate" the language of dolphins and generate new sound sequences. The model uses data from the Wild Dolphin Project, which has been studying dolphins since 1985.