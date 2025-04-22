Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7502 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27255 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60985 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101898 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90242 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209999 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102885 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82597 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67601 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.7m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 67310 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 62648 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 39087 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 48846 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 53489 views
Publications

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 7434 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 17568 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 101860 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102573 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 209972 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 19235 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 18376 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54018 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 41497 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 44439 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2486 views

Lithuania is creating a procedure for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools. By August, they plan to develop tools to support schools and reduce the administrative burden.

Lithuania is developing rules for the use of artificial intelligence in schools

In Lithuania, a working group established by the Ministry of Education, Science and Sports has promised to develop a procedure for schools to use artificial intelligence (AI) and at least one model tool by the beginning of August.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the agentūra BNS.

Details

According to Deputy Minister of Education Jonas Petkevičius, artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the process of learning and teaching, as well as the role of the teacher. In this regard, schools need help.

It is necessary to develop a system for ensuring the quality of AI implementation, which includes a legal framework, tools to support schools, as well as tools to reduce the administrative burden. By September, we will present the procedure for using the Internet of Things, as well as at least one typical tool for using the Internet of Things

- Mr. Petkevičius is quoted as saying in the message.

The Ministry reported that at its first meeting on Thursday, the working group discussed the directions of the action plan and identified the development of a unified procedure for using the Internet of Things (IoT) as a priority for schools.

Other areas of activity of the working group were also discussed, such as the development of digital competencies of teachers, the use of an IoT toolkit or a single model model in schools.

The working group includes representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the Innovation and National Education Agency, school associations, universities, digital technology and artificial intelligence associations, as well as the Vilnius City Municipality.

Addition

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) intends to be the first in the world to involve artificial intelligence in the development of new legislation, as well as in making amendments to existing laws.

Google has developed AI DolphinGemma, which can "translate" the language of dolphins and generate new sound sequences. The model uses data from the Wild Dolphin Project, which has been studying dolphins since 1985.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

TechnologiesEducation
Vilnius
Lithuania
United Arab Emirates
Google
Brent
$67.10
Bitcoin
$88,988.60
S&P 500
$5,217.13
Tesla
$230.99
Газ TTF
$34.55
Золото
$3,443.35
Ethereum
$1,636.23