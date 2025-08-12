Xi Jinping and Lula spoke out against US "protectionism" and called for unity among Global South countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, criticized US trade policy and called for joint resistance to "unilateralism." The leaders agreed to strengthen coordination within BRICS and the G20.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held an hour-long phone conversation, during which they discussed international policy, recent developments surrounding Russia's war against Ukraine, and prospects for cooperation within multilateral formats.

According to Chinese state media, Xi Jinping called for uniting efforts against unilateral decisions and "protectionism," terms Beijing traditionally uses to refer to US trade policy. He emphasized that he considers the current relations between China and Brazil "the best in history" and expressed readiness to deepen the partnership to strengthen the unity and independence of countries in the Global South.

The conversation took place against the backdrop of escalating trade disputes with Washington. After Donald Trump's recent demands for China to increase purchases of American soybeans, Beijing continues to increase imports of legumes from Brazil and is testing supplies from Argentina.

Meanwhile, increased US tariffs that came into effect last week hit BRICS countries particularly hard.

Lula, who currently chairs the association, has also been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days, trying to strengthen solidarity within the club of leading developing countries. Back in May, during a visit to Beijing, the Brazilian leader signed more than 30 agreements on Chinese investments in mining, infrastructure, and ports, solidifying the course for expanding economic cooperation with China.

