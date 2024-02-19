Brazilian President Lula recalls ambassador to Israel

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88893 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155745 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251651 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36842 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71143 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38993 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32396 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64979 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225024 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88893 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71143 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
Brazilian President Lula recalls ambassador to Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29157 views

Brazilian President Lula da Silva recalled the country's ambassador to Israel for consultations in response to Israel declaring Lula persona non grata for his comments comparing Israel's actions in Gaza to the Holocaust.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has withdrawn the country's message to Israel's Frederick Meyer from Tel Aviv, CNN Brasil reports, UNN.

Details

It is noted that the diplomat was recalled for consultations after the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared the Brazilian president "persona non grata.

It is noted that the recall of the ambassador will not reduce the level of relations between the two countries. Temporarily, the embassy in Tel Aviv will be headed by a charge d'affaires.

Addendum

The reason for declaring the Brazilian leader "persona non grata" was his statement in which he compared the military operation in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust. He called what was happening "genocide against the Palestinian people".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that comparing Israel's actions to the Holocaust "crosses a red line.

Israel declares Brazilian president persona non grata after his scandalous statement19.02.24, 16:05 • 22672 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
brazilBrazil
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
tel-avivTel Aviv

