Brazilian President Lula recalls ambassador to Israel

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has withdrawn the country's message to Israel's Frederick Meyer from Tel Aviv, CNN Brasil reports, UNN.

It is noted that the diplomat was recalled for consultations after the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared the Brazilian president "persona non grata.

It is noted that the recall of the ambassador will not reduce the level of relations between the two countries. Temporarily, the embassy in Tel Aviv will be headed by a charge d'affaires.

The reason for declaring the Brazilian leader "persona non grata" was his statement in which he compared the military operation in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust. He called what was happening "genocide against the Palestinian people".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that comparing Israel's actions to the Holocaust "crosses a red line.

