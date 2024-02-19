Israel declares Brazilian president persona non grata after his scandalous statement

Israel has declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva persona non grata. This was due to the comparison of the war against Hamas with the Holocaust made by the Brazilian leader. This was stated by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, according to The Times of Israel, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Israel Katz personally told Brazilian Ambassador Federico Mayer that Israel "will not forget or forgive" such statements by Lula da Silva. This happened near the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

On behalf of me and all Israeli citizens, tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he retracts his statements, - Katz said.

He added that comparing Israel's just war against Hamas to the atrocities of Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler and the Nazis is "a disgrace and a brutal anti-Semitic attack.

Addendum

Earlier, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that the events currently taking place in the Gaza Strip have already happened in history, "when Hitler decided to kill the Jews." He also added that this is a war of well-trained soldiers against women and children.

Recall

Israel threatens with a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.