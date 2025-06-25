Britain to receive fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons: to purchase 12 F-35A

Britain will reintroduce fighter jets capable of carrying atomic weapons to support NATO's nuclear mission, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said, as he prepares for a NATO summit on Wednesday, UNN writes, citing AFP.

Details

The country will purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, expanding the country's deterrence arsenal, which is limited to submarine-launched missiles.

"These F-35 aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats to the UK and our allies," Starmer said on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was quoted in a statement as saying: "I strongly welcome today's announcement," calling it "another significant British contribution to NATO."

Downing Street described it as "the biggest strengthening of Britain's nuclear position in a generation", adding that Starmer will announce the plan at the summit on Wednesday.

Since the end of the Cold War, British nuclear deterrence within NATO has been provided exclusively by missiles on board Royal Navy submarines.

Eloise Fayet, a nuclear specialist at the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri), told AFP that the statement illustrates "the ongoing renuclearization of Europe, the renewed need for nuclear weapons and the strengthening of NATO deterrence in the face of an adversary - Russia."

The F-35A, manufactured by US company Lockheed Martin, is a variant of the F-35B already used by the United Kingdom, but which can carry nuclear warheads in addition to conventional weapons.

This acquisition has been a long-standing request of the Royal Air Force.

The aircraft are expected to be based at RAF Marham in eastern England.

Addition

NATO leaders will meet in The Hague this week, where they are expected to pledge to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035 under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Britain has already committed on Monday that it will meet the spending target.

London said in February it would increase its defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and to 3% after 2029.

British Defence Secretary John Healey warned on Tuesday that Britain faces "new nuclear risks as other states increase, modernise and diversify their nuclear arsenals".

Seven NATO member states, including the US, Germany and Italy, now have dual-capable aircraft on European territory capable of carrying American B61 nuclear warheads - the same type that Britain is expected to use, the publication notes.