Britain to receive fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons: to purchase 12 F-35A

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 28480 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 66796 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 55240 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 78391 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 99372 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 115009 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 119396 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90098 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66190 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68857 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
Trump allowed to stay in royal palace in Netherlands after world leaders' dinnerJune 24, 10:05 PM • 10911 views
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 9682 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damaged12:59 AM • 3266 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"02:03 AM • 14717 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 5660 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 65897 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 109117 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 113463 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 153062 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 180568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 21872 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 30950 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 45066 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 120318 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 197544 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Britain to receive fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons: to purchase 12 F-35A

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

The United Kingdom plans to acquire 12 F-35A fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons, which will expand the country's deterrence arsenal. This decision is part of a significant strengthening of the UK's nuclear position and its contribution to NATO.

Britain to receive fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons: to purchase 12 F-35A

Britain will reintroduce fighter jets capable of carrying atomic weapons to support NATO's nuclear mission, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said, as he prepares for a NATO summit on Wednesday, UNN writes, citing AFP.

Details

The country will purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, expanding the country's deterrence arsenal, which is limited to submarine-launched missiles.

"These F-35 aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats to the UK and our allies," Starmer said on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was quoted in a statement as saying: "I strongly welcome today's announcement," calling it "another significant British contribution to NATO."

NATO faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament - Rutte24.06.25, 15:27 • 3212 views

Downing Street described it as "the biggest strengthening of Britain's nuclear position in a generation", adding that Starmer will announce the plan at the summit on Wednesday.

Since the end of the Cold War, British nuclear deterrence within NATO has been provided exclusively by missiles on board Royal Navy submarines.

Eloise Fayet, a nuclear specialist at the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri), told AFP that the statement illustrates "the ongoing renuclearization of Europe, the renewed need for nuclear weapons and the strengthening of NATO deterrence in the face of an adversary - Russia."

The F-35A, manufactured by US company Lockheed Martin, is a variant of the F-35B already used by the United Kingdom, but which can carry nuclear warheads in addition to conventional weapons.

This acquisition has been a long-standing request of the Royal Air Force.

The aircraft are expected to be based at RAF Marham in eastern England.

Addition

NATO leaders will meet in The Hague this week, where they are expected to pledge to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035 under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Britain has already committed on Monday that it will meet the spending target.

London said in February it would increase its defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and to 3% after 2029.

British Defence Secretary John Healey warned on Tuesday that Britain faces "new nuclear risks as other states increase, modernise and diversify their nuclear arsenals".

Seven NATO member states, including the US, Germany and Italy, now have dual-capable aircraft on European territory capable of carrying American B61 nuclear warheads - the same type that Britain is expected to use, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
B61 nuclear bomb
Royal Air Force
John Healey
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Royal Navy
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9