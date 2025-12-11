$42.180.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain would not be able to wage a prolonged war in case of a Russian attack - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Royal United Services Institute believes that Great Britain does not have a plan for waging a war that would last more than a few weeks. At the same time, European factories would need several years to reach the level of mass production of weapons in Russia.

Britain would not be able to wage a prolonged war in case of a Russian attack - BBC

There is no certainty that in the event of a Russian attack, Great Britain will be able to wage war for at least several weeks. Hamish Mundell, an expert at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), said this in a comment to the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, there is currently insufficient evidence that Britain has a plan to wage a war that would last more than a few weeks.

Medical capabilities are limited. The process of replenishing reserves is slow. ... The British plan for mass casualties seems to be based on the premise that there will be no casualties.

- Mundell noted.

The publication indicates that modern technological society is highly dependent on a network of underwater cables and pipelines that connect Great Britain to the rest of the world, transmitting data, financial transactions, and energy.

It is widely believed that the covert actions of Russian spy ships, such as the "Yantar," were aimed at detecting these cables for potential sabotage in wartime. That is why the Royal Navy recently invested in a fleet of underwater drones equipped with built-in sensors.

- the article says.

At the same time, the authors note that it will take several years for Western European factories to approach the level of mass production of weapons in the Russian Federation.

Recall

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump's barrage of attacks on the European Union is forcing its leaders to confront the unthinkable: a future in which America is no longer their primary security guarantor, and Europe must organize its own defense much faster than anyone could have imagined.

Britain and allies to defend Atlantic from Russia with underwater drones and AI08.12.25, 09:35 • 3444 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

