There is no certainty that in the event of a Russian attack, Great Britain will be able to wage war for at least several weeks. Hamish Mundell, an expert at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), said this in a comment to the BBC, reports UNN.

According to him, there is currently insufficient evidence that Britain has a plan to wage a war that would last more than a few weeks.

Medical capabilities are limited. The process of replenishing reserves is slow. ... The British plan for mass casualties seems to be based on the premise that there will be no casualties. - Mundell noted.

The publication indicates that modern technological society is highly dependent on a network of underwater cables and pipelines that connect Great Britain to the rest of the world, transmitting data, financial transactions, and energy.

It is widely believed that the covert actions of Russian spy ships, such as the "Yantar," were aimed at detecting these cables for potential sabotage in wartime. That is why the Royal Navy recently invested in a fleet of underwater drones equipped with built-in sensors. - the article says.

At the same time, the authors note that it will take several years for Western European factories to approach the level of mass production of weapons in the Russian Federation.

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump's barrage of attacks on the European Union is forcing its leaders to confront the unthinkable: a future in which America is no longer their primary security guarantor, and Europe must organize its own defense much faster than anyone could have imagined.

