Britain and allies to defend Atlantic from Russia with underwater drones and AI

Great Britain and its allies plan to defend the Atlantic from Russia using underwater drones and artificial intelligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and The Independent.

Details

The British military plans to use underwater gliders, similar to a torpedo with wings. They are called Fathom, manufactured by the German defense company Helsing, and have already been tested by the British Royal Navy. This glider also moves silently, and its sensors constantly collect information.

At the same time, Great Britain will rely on the "Atlantic Bastion" project. It will involve the development and testing of the most modern anti-submarine sensor technologies.

According to representatives of the British Ministry of Defense, this project will combine ships, submarines, aircraft and unmanned vessels using acoustic detection technology based on artificial intelligence.

It will also integrate them into a digital targeting network - an innovative network of weapon systems that allows faster decision-making and execution on the battlefield regarding targeting enemy targets, according to The Independent.

