Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine will determine the terms of peace with Russia, including the issue of Crimea – Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3622 views

Britain insists that Ukraine has the right to vote on the terms of the peace agreement with Russia, including the issue of Crimea. Prime Minister Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer also believes that a cease-fire in Ukraine by this summer could happen.

Ukraine will determine the terms of peace with Russia, including the issue of Crimea – Starmer

The British Prime Minister is convinced that Moscow should make a decision on an "unconditional ceasefire", and Ukraine has the right to vote on key details of a possible agreement to resolve Russian aggression, including a decision on Crimea.

UNN reports with reference to Telegraph.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not support "any kind" of settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war in which Russian-occupied Crimea could be recognized as Russian. Ukraine should be allowed to determine the terms of any peace agreement, the politician believes.

The head of the British government said this on board the flagship aircraft carrier of the Royal Navy, in an interview with The Telegraph. Starmer also added: "We are at an intensive stage of negotiations. In the end, I always remember that it is Ukraine that should decide these issues - not other people should decide on behalf of Ukraine. Ukraine must decide this. And Russia must sit down at the negotiating table for this unconditional ceasefire.

The British politician continues to insist on the importance of US security guarantees for the "coalition of willing", under which Western troops will be based in Ukraine. It became known yesterday that for Ukraine, instead of many thousands of combat forces, Britain supports a mission of military instructors.

Intensive negotiations on a potential agreement to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war are ongoing, with Western allies lobbying for changes to the previous wording in the US plans.

The Telegraph reported details of Ukraine's positions: according to the publication, it concerns 5 points, which Kyiv emphasizes. At the same time, there are discrepancies with the US plan, which consists of seven points and appeared this week.

At the center of the demands is the insistence that Crimea - Ukrainian land annexed by Putin's forces in 2014 - not be officially recognized as Russian.

Keir Starmer also believes that a ceasefire in Ukraine by the summer of this year is possible.Starmer also expressed hope that a ceasefire could be declared by the summer and reiterated his call on the US to provide security guarantees for British and other Western troops stationed in Ukraine.

It has to be a ceasefire on terms that all parties, including Ukraine, can accept, and it has to be a lasting ceasefire. What I don't want to see is a temporary ceasefire, because I am as convinced as I can be that that will just leave Russia with the ability and the means to come back in the future. They have done it before, and I have no doubt that they will do it again," the politician said.

Let us remind you

The US is offering Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian and allow the occupation of part of the territories in exchange for security guarantees from European countries. Trump wants a quick ceasefire and the development of relations with Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Keir Starmer
Royal Navy
Donald Trump
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
