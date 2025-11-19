Russian reconnaissance ship spotted near British waters: UK Defence Secretary makes statement
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian reconnaissance ship was spotted near British waters north of Scotland and was recorded directing lasers to distract pilots of reconnaissance aircraft monitoring its activities, said UK Defense Minister John Healey, quoted by the UK Ministry of Defense on X, writes UNN.
Details
Defense Minister John Healey confirmed this morning that "the Russian reconnaissance ship 'Yantar' is near British waters north of Scotland, having entered wider UK waters in recent weeks."
As stated by the UK Ministry of Defense, "this vessel is used to collect intelligence and map underwater cables, trailing sensors behind it." The British Navy deployed the frigate HMS Somerset, and the British Air Force deployed P-8 aircraft to track every movement of the vessel, "during which 'Yantar' directed lasers at our pilots," the UK Ministry of Defense noted.
"These actions by Russia are illegal. And this is the second time this year that this Russian reconnaissance ship has been in British waters. This is one of many Russian vessels designed to pose a threat to our critical underwater infrastructure," the statement said.
"To Russia: we see you. We know what you are doing. And if 'Yantar' moves south this week, our forces are ready for action," the statement said.
