Russian warship spotted off Hawaii: US Coast Guard tracked the vessel

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
07:50 AM • 7780 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 35049 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 34840 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 84419 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 123688 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 123082 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247921 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 112662 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 99462 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 201202 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 92943 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 108489 views
"Southern Spear": US launches operation against narco-terrorists "from our hemisphere"November 13, 11:54 PM • 13491 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto04:13 AM • 40257 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 24803 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247662 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 201056 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 81227 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 66524 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 123154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 69106 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 68411 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 57331 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 95202 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 94730 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Russian warship spotted off Hawaii: US Coast Guard tracked the vessel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was tracking a Russian military vessel spotted 15 nautical miles south of Oahu, Hawaii. An HC-130 Hercules aircraft and the cutter William Hart flew over and passed near the Russian intelligence ship Karelia.

Russian warship spotted off Hawaii: US Coast Guard tracked the vessel

The US Coast Guard stated that it had been "tracking" a Russian military vessel that was spotted approximately 15 nautical miles (about 28 km) south of Oahu, Hawaii, on October 29, as reported on November 13, writes UNN.

On October 29, the US Coast Guard detected and tracked a Russian military vessel operating near US territorial waters approximately 15 nautical miles south of Oahu.

- reported the US Coast Guard.

Details

A US Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft and the cutter William Hart flew over and passed near the Russian Vishnya-class intelligence ship "Karelia." The US Coast Guard stated that it tracks the vessel in accordance with international law to ensure maritime security and support US national defense efforts.

Foreign military vessels are permitted to operate outside the 12-mile territorial limit of a state, but US Coast Guard officials stated that they regularly monitor such activity to protect US interests in the Pacific, notes Newsweek.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the US Coast Guard said that "working with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and safeguard our sovereign interests."

The Coast Guard's Ocean District works with the US Indo-Pacific Command and interagency partners to continuously monitor the activities of foreign military vessels operating near US territorial waters, including the waters of the US territories of Guam and American Samoa, to ensure homeland security and defense.

Addition

As Newsweek notes, tensions between Russia and the US have escalated in recent months, amid the failure of both countries to achieve a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine – a key campaign promise that US President Donald Trump pledged to fulfill shortly after his return to office, but which subsequently proved to be more difficult and complicated than he expected, the publication writes.

Then Trump, as the publication writes, "escalated the situation" by announcing his intention to seek a resumption of nuclear weapons testing in the US. The US President stated that he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear tests, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that this promise was analogous to the promise of "other countries in the world."

European leaders have also faced provocation from Russia, accusing Moscow of violating their sovereignty by launching drones and balloons into NATO airspace, prompting some to invoke Article 4 of the NATO Charter, which calls for dialogue between member states on potential provocations, the publication indicates.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
The Pentagon
NATO
Hawaii
Donald Trump
Ukraine