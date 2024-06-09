The British Navy reported an attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen
Kyiv • UNN
A cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was subjected to rocket fire off the coast of Yemen near Aden, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.
The ship was attacked off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden. This was reported by the Office of maritime trade operations of Great Britain (UKMTO) under the British Navy in the social network X, reports UNN.
Details
The ship's captain informed UKMTO of the incident 150 km southeast of Aden. investigate the circumstances of the attack.
According to the British company Ambrey, specializing in maritime security, a cargo ship flying the flag of the state of Antigua and Barbuda was hit near Aden. At least two rockets were fired at the ship, one of them hitting the target. There was a fire, it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.
