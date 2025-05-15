Britain and Germany to develop "deep strike" weapon with a range of 2,000 km - Reuters

Germany and Britain will jointly develop a new "deep precision strike" weapon with a range of over 2,000 kilometers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the agency, this project is based on a commitment to develop a new weapon, which was made a year ago. Then London and Berlin signed a bilateral defense pact. Britain and Germany also stressed the need for Europe to be able to protect itself from any escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

After the signing of this agreement, Donald Trump won the US presidential election. After the inauguration, he made it clear that he expects European countries to take responsibility for their own security.

The publication also notes that the British and German defense ministers John Healy and Boris Pistorius will announce a new long-range gun project at a future meeting in Berlin. At the same time, there are no details regarding the timing and budget yet.

Let us remind you

The British Royal Navy tested a sensor technology based on artificial intelligence to detect Russian submarines. We are talking about the Lura system: it recognizes ships by unique acoustic signatures and speeds up reaction time.