Britain and Germany to develop "deep strike" weapon with a range of 2,000 km - Reuters

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18868 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100112 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105658 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198371 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94289 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65687 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161443 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58753 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74350 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
6.7m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 94795 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161063 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198371 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161443 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 178789 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12381 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49874 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51664 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73435 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83400 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Britain and Germany to develop "deep strike" weapon with a range of 2,000 km - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4468 views

Germany and Britain will jointly create a new "deep precision strike" weapon. The range is over 2,000 kilometers, the project is based on a defense pact.

Britain and Germany to develop "deep strike" weapon with a range of 2,000 km - Reuters

Germany and Britain will jointly develop a new "deep precision strike" weapon with a range of over 2,000 kilometers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the agency, this project is based on a commitment to develop a new weapon, which was made a year ago. Then London and Berlin signed a bilateral defense pact. Britain and Germany also stressed the need for Europe to be able to protect itself from any escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

After the signing of this agreement, Donald Trump won the US presidential election. After the inauguration, he made it clear that he expects European countries to take responsibility for their own security.

The publication also notes that the British and German defense ministers John Healy and Boris Pistorius will announce a new long-range gun project at a future meeting in Berlin. At the same time, there are no details regarding the timing and budget yet.

Let us remind you

The British Royal Navy tested a sensor technology based on artificial intelligence to detect Russian submarines. We are talking about the Lura system: it recognizes ships by unique acoustic signatures and speeds up reaction time.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
John Healey
Royal Navy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
United Kingdom
Germany
Brent
$63.64
Bitcoin
$102,237.60
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.21
Золото
$3,165.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22