UK Ministry of Defence creates new Military Intelligence Service

The UK Ministry of Defence has established a new Military Intelligence Service (MIS), which will for the first time unite all the country's intelligence units and organizations within the ministry. This is stated on the UK government's website, writes UNN.

UK military intelligence will become more effective, faster, and better able to anticipate future threats as the Ministry of Defence launches a new Military Intelligence Service (MIS). - the report says.

It is noted that the new unified Service will accelerate the process of collecting and exchanging intelligence data within the Ministry of Defence.

This large-scale restructuring of the Ministry of Defence's intelligence organizations comes against a backdrop of growing threats to the UK and will allow Britain to stay ahead of hostile states and terrorists. - the Ministry of Defence noted.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review, this step will for the first time unite all intelligence units and organizations within the Ministry of Defence, including units of the Royal Navy, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force.

This will accelerate the collection, analysis, and exchange of information within the armed forces. In addition, to further enhance defence resilience, the UK is establishing a new Defence Counter-Intelligence Unit (DCIU).

UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that in the face of growing threats, his country is making defence intelligence smarter.

As threats grow, we are making defence intelligence smarter. This government is implementing the recommendations set out in the Strategic Defence Review, putting Britain at the forefront of military innovation. For intelligence, this means advanced technology, clearer structures, and faster data flow. This gives us a clearer understanding of what our adversaries might do next, so we protect our forces, protect critical infrastructure. - said John Healey.

