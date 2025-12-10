Great Britain has expanded its sanctions list against Russians, adding two individuals and five legal entities. This was reported on the UK government's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that restrictions were applied against Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin and blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk.

In addition, the sanctions targeted the "Center for Geopolitical Studies and Information Resources" founded by Dugin, the "Fund for the Protection of Rights of Russian Citizens Abroad", the organizations Golos and Euromore, registered in Brussels, as well as the "Rybar" project.

Failure to comply with UK financial sanctions legislation or attempting to circumvent its provisions may be a criminal offense - the statement said.

Recall

Last week, Great Britain imposed sanctions against Russia's military intelligence agency GRU and summoned the Russian ambassador after an investigation concluded that dictator Vladimir Putin was responsible for the nerve agent attack on British soil in 2018.

