December 9, 08:28 PM
Britain expands sanctions against Russia: Dugin, Zvinchuk propagandists and five organizations added

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Great Britain has expanded its sanctions list to include two individuals and five legal entities. Restrictions have been imposed against Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk, and organizations associated with them.

Britain expands sanctions against Russia: Dugin, Zvinchuk propagandists and five organizations added

Great Britain has expanded its sanctions list against Russians, adding two individuals and five legal entities. This was reported on the UK government's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that restrictions were applied against Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin and blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk.

In addition, the sanctions targeted the "Center for Geopolitical Studies and Information Resources" founded by Dugin, the "Fund for the Protection of Rights of Russian Citizens Abroad", the organizations Golos and Euromore, registered in Brussels, as well as the "Rybar" project.

Failure to comply with UK financial sanctions legislation or attempting to circumvent its provisions may be a criminal offense

- the statement said.

Recall

Last week, Great Britain imposed sanctions against Russia's military intelligence agency GRU and summoned the Russian ambassador after an investigation concluded that dictator Vladimir Putin was responsible for the nerve agent attack on British soil in 2018.

Britain and allies to defend Atlantic from Russia with underwater drones and AI08.12.25, 09:35 • 3408 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Bloggers
Great Britain