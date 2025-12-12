British Navy chased Russian submarine through English Channel for three days

The British Royal Navy tracked a Russian submarine through the English Channel for three days to "protect" UK waters. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

A British Navy tanker escorted the Russian submarine as it sailed on the surface from the North Sea through the Dover Strait into the English Channel.

According to the BBC, the Royal Navy was ready to switch to an "anti-submarine" operation, i.e., to force the Russian submarine to surface, if it submerged.

The British Navy continued to monitor the Russian submarine and tug until they approached northwestern France, after which their tracking was handed over to a NATO ally, the report said.

Recall

In early December 2025, French marines opened fire on five unknown drones that flew over the Île Longue naval base, where France's nuclear submarines are stationed.