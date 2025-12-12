British Navy chased Russian submarine through English Channel for three days

$42.270.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2878 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 12907 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 25907 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 35072 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 31379 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 32514 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 44876 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21740 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21732 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17167 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Popular news
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 5576 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 7028 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 10659 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 9894 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 10965 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 44870 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 50730 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 51121 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 61856 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 62386 views
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 32114 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33936 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 39237 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 35413 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43682 views
British Navy chased Russian submarine through English Channel for three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

A British Navy tanker chased a Russian submarine sailing on the surface through the English Channel. The tracking was handed over to a NATO ally after approaching the northwest of France.

British Navy chased Russian submarine through English Channel for three days

The British Royal Navy tracked a Russian submarine through the English Channel for three days to "protect" UK waters. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

A British Navy tanker escorted the Russian submarine as it sailed on the surface from the North Sea through the Dover Strait into the English Channel.

According to the BBC, the Royal Navy was ready to switch to an "anti-submarine" operation, i.e., to force the Russian submarine to surface, if it submerged.

The British Navy continued to monitor the Russian submarine and tug until they approached northwestern France, after which their tracking was handed over to a NATO ally, the report said.

Recall

In early December 2025, French marines opened fire on five unknown drones that flew over the Île Longue naval base, where France's nuclear submarines are stationed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

