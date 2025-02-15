Russia is withdrawing ships with ammunition from Syria - British Ministry of Defense

In recent days, the British Ministry of Defense has recorded the passage of 6 Russian warships and merchant ships carrying ammunition through the English Channel. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In recent days, the UK Ministry of Defense has spotted six Russian warships and merchant ships carrying ammunition passing through the English Channel. The British military explained that the ships, which were observed by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, were leaving Syria.

According to the ministry, Russia has been evacuating its military resources from Syria since the overthrow of Assad, which was "a blow to Moscow's ambitions in the Middle East.

These ships left Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, but they were still armed and full of ammunition. This shows that Russia is weakened but remains a threat, - Defense Secretary John Healey said.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said that the withdrawal of munitions from Syria shows that Russia's prioritization of the war in Ukraine has affected its ability to keep Assad in power.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russian ships are taking out equipment and personnel from the military base in Tartus. Moscow is negotiating with the new Syrian government, having a weak position due to Assad's hiding place.