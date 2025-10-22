The Royal Navy deployed the destroyer HMS Duncan and a Wildcat helicopter for a 48-hour operation to escort the Russian destroyer "Vice-Admiral Kulakov" through the English Channel. This is the first time a British warship has operated under direct NATO command in such a mission. This was stated by the Royal Navy of Britain, writes UNN.

Details

According to the British Royal Navy, HMS Duncan, based in Portsmouth, was commissioned by NATO's Joint Naval Command to escort the Russian destroyer as it moved through the North Sea to the island of Ushant off the coast of France.

The operation lasted 48 hours and included air support from a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, which provided surveillance and control of the Russian ship.

The French and Dutch air forces also participated in the event, underscoring allied coordination as part of broader security measures in Northern Europe. The British Royal Navy emphasized that this is the first mission of its kind under direct NATO command, demonstrating the alliance's readiness to respond to the presence of Russian warships in strategically important waters.

