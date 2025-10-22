$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 228 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 2308 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 8760 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 11464 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 19223 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20906 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13087 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11974 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10620 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9294 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
British destroyer and helicopter for the first time escorted Russian warship in the English Channel as part of NATO operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

The Royal Navy deployed HMS Duncan destroyer and a Wildcat helicopter for a 48-hour operation to escort the Russian destroyer "Vice-Admiral Kulakov" through the English Channel. This is the first time a British warship has operated under direct NATO command in such a mission.

British destroyer and helicopter for the first time escorted Russian warship in the English Channel as part of NATO operation

The Royal Navy deployed the destroyer HMS Duncan and a Wildcat helicopter for a 48-hour operation to escort the Russian destroyer "Vice-Admiral Kulakov" through the English Channel. This is the first time a British warship has operated under direct NATO command in such a mission. This was stated by the Royal Navy of Britain, writes UNN.

Details

According to the British Royal Navy, HMS Duncan, based in Portsmouth, was commissioned by NATO's Joint Naval Command to escort the Russian destroyer as it moved through the North Sea to the island of Ushant off the coast of France.

The operation lasted 48 hours and included air support from a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, which provided surveillance and control of the Russian ship.

The French and Dutch air forces also participated in the event, underscoring allied coordination as part of broader security measures in Northern Europe. The British Royal Navy emphasized that this is the first mission of its kind under direct NATO command, demonstrating the alliance's readiness to respond to the presence of Russian warships in strategically important waters.

Britain sent troops to Israel to monitor the Gaza truce at the request of the US21.10.25, 22:03 • 2938 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Israel
Royal Navy
NATO
France
Great Britain
Netherlands
United States