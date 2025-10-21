$41.760.03
Britain sent troops to Israel to monitor the Gaza truce at the request of the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Great Britain has sent a senior officer and a small group of military personnel to Israel at the request of the United States. They will participate in an international mission to monitor the observance of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

Britain sent troops to Israel to monitor the Gaza truce at the request of the US

At the request of the United States, Great Britain sent a senior officer and a small group of military personnel to Israel to participate in an international mission to monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This was stated by Defense Minister John Healey, emphasizing that Britain "plays a supporting role" in ensuring peace. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

We can contribute to monitoring the ceasefire. This will probably be led by others 

– said Healey.

He added that the British officer will serve as deputy to the American commander in the civil-military coordination center. It will also include representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE.

"If necessary, we will destroy them" - Trump on the consequences of Hamas violating the truce21.10.25, 02:18 • 3922 views

A Ministry of Defense spokesman clarified that British troops will not operate in Gaza itself: "A small number of planning officers have joined the US-led center to ensure the UK's integration into post-conflict stability efforts."

According to Healey, the ceasefire agreement, brokered by Donald Trump, "created an opportunity for long-term peace." The US, for its part, sent about 200 troops to Israel, who will also not participate in operations in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza ceasefire going better than expected - Vance21.10.25, 21:50 • 438 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Israel
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Egypt