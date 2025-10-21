Gaza ceasefire going better than expected - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the ceasefire in Gaza is going better than he expected after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Vance made this statement during a visit to Israel, as reported by Associated Press, and conveyed by UNN.

Details

US Vice President J.D. Vance and other envoys on Tuesday expressed optimism about the fragile ceasefire agreement in Gaza, calling the progress better than expected during a visit to a new center for civilian and military cooperation in Israel. the publication writes.

Vance noted outbreaks of violence in recent days but said the ceasefire, which began on October 10, is going better than he expected after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Trump administration envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, added that "we are exceeding our expected metrics."

"They are in Israel as questions remain about a long-term peace plan, including whether Hamas will disarm, when and how international security forces will be deployed in Gaza, and who will govern the territory after the war," AP adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.