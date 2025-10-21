$41.760.03
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 11159 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
02:07 PM • 21542 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 32791 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
October 21, 12:57 PM • 21313 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 21660 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23052 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22335 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21153 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19792 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Gaza ceasefire going better than expected - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Gaza ceasefire, which began on October 10, is progressing better than he had anticipated after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Trump administration envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that the metrics are exceeding expectations.

Gaza ceasefire going better than expected - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the ceasefire in Gaza is going better than he expected after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Vance made this statement during a visit to Israel, as reported by Associated Press, and conveyed by UNN.

Details

US Vice President J.D. Vance and other envoys on Tuesday expressed optimism about the fragile ceasefire agreement in Gaza, calling the progress better than expected during a visit to a new center for civilian and military cooperation in Israel.

the publication writes.

Vance noted outbreaks of violence in recent days but said the ceasefire, which began on October 10, is going better than he expected after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Trump administration envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, added that "we are exceeding our expected metrics."

"They are in Israel as questions remain about a long-term peace plan, including whether Hamas will disarm, when and how international security forces will be deployed in Gaza, and who will govern the territory after the war," AP adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

