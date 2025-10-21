"If necessary, we will destroy them" - Trump on the consequences of Hamas violating the truce

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
October 20, 03:34 PM • 14956 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 30568 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 28988 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 38276 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 72421 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 31501 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 31658 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12071 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26815 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 27074 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
91%
751mm
Popular news
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhoodOctober 20, 02:41 PM • 13431 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 19520 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 13320 views
Russian spy claims Putin to be assassinated in Budapest in British intelligence plotOctober 20, 03:58 PM • 4662 views
A Russian soldier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense ForcesVideoOctober 20, 04:48 PM • 4862 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 19542 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 72418 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 48782 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 119910 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 85951 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 13336 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 69112 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 65795 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 85451 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 82900 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
WhatsApp
The New York Times

"If necessary, we will destroy them" - Trump on the consequences of Hamas violating the truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to observe the truce with Israel, warning of serious consequences if the agreement is violated. The US is ready to take swift and harsh measures if violence in the Gaza Strip continues.

"If necessary, we will destroy them" - Trump on the consequences of Hamas violating the truce

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to observe the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences. This is reported by  UNN with reference to CNNAssociated Press (AP).

Details

The head of the White House stated that the United States of America is ready to give the situation "a small chance," hoping for a reduction in violence.

At the same time, the American leader warned that if the violence in the Gaza Strip continues, the US and its allies will take measures to "correct the situation very quickly and brutally."

If necessary, we will destroy them, and they know it

- Trump said.

The US President clarified that it is not about deploying American troops, but about the possibility of intervention by other countries that support the ceasefire agreement.

Also, according to Trump, other countries have already offered their help.

"Some countries called me when they saw the killings committed by Hamas and said they would like to intervene and resolve the situation themselves," the US President noted.

Recall

On Sunday, October 19, militants in the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli troops in the Rafah area, which provoked airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces. The US warned of a possible violation of the truce by Hamas.

In response, Israeli troops launched airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by Palestinian groups near Rafah. Prime Minister Netanyahu called on the IDF for decisive action against terrorist targets.  

Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law arrive in Israel to strengthen Gaza truce after serious outbreak of conflict20.10.25, 14:41 • 3428 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip