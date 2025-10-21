"If necessary, we will destroy them" - Trump on the consequences of Hamas violating the truce

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to observe the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, Associated Press (AP).

The head of the White House stated that the United States of America is ready to give the situation "a small chance," hoping for a reduction in violence.

At the same time, the American leader warned that if the violence in the Gaza Strip continues, the US and its allies will take measures to "correct the situation very quickly and brutally."

If necessary, we will destroy them, and they know it - Trump said.

The US President clarified that it is not about deploying American troops, but about the possibility of intervention by other countries that support the ceasefire agreement.

Also, according to Trump, other countries have already offered their help.

"Some countries called me when they saw the killings committed by Hamas and said they would like to intervene and resolve the situation themselves," the US President noted.

On Sunday, October 19, militants in the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli troops in the Rafah area, which provoked airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces. The US warned of a possible violation of the truce by Hamas.

In response, Israeli troops launched airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by Palestinian groups near Rafah. Prime Minister Netanyahu called on the IDF for decisive action against terrorist targets.

