12:10 PM
Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law arrive in Israel to strengthen Gaza truce after serious outbreak of conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel. Their mission is to strengthen the fragile Gaza ceasefire, which has faced its first serious escalation.

Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law arrive in Israel to strengthen Gaza truce after serious outbreak of conflict

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Israel on Monday to strengthen the shaky ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

According to the publication, US envoys arrived the day after the fragile agreement faced its first serious escalation: Israel threatened to stop humanitarian aid supplies after Hamas militants claimed to have killed two soldiers.

The US Embassy reported that two envoys landed in Tel Aviv. Later, the Israeli military stated that they had resumed enforcing the ceasefire, and an official representative confirmed that humanitarian aid supplies would resume on Monday.

By noon, it was still unclear whether humanitarian aid supplies had resumed.

More than a week has passed since the US-proposed ceasefire began, aimed at ending the two-year war. US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that Hamas was behaving "quite wildly" and "starting shootouts."

He also suggested that "insurgents" within the organization, rather than its leadership, might be to blame for the violence.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets of Gaza, clashing with armed groups and killing suspected bandits. Militants of the group say they are trying to restore law and order in areas from which Israeli troops have been withdrawn.

On Sunday, the Israeli military stated that militants fired at troops in areas of the city of Rafah that are under Israeli control in accordance with the agreed ceasefire lines.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Martial law
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel
charity
Donald Trump
Rafah
United States
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv