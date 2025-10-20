Israel suspends humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza Strip after ceasefire violation

Israel has temporarily suspended the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip due to a violation of the ceasefire. This was reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

The truce faced a serious test after Hamas militants killed two Israeli soldiers. In response, Israel launched a series of strikes on the group's positions in the southern enclave.

An Israeli official confirmed that aid delivery has been suspended "until further notice," but is scheduled to resume on Monday, October 20.

According to Palestinian medics, at least 36 people, including children, were killed in the shelling. The Israeli army stated that it struck "dozens of Hamas targets" after its soldiers were shelled in the Rafah area.

Israel-Hamas Peace Agreement

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first phase of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump stated that the Gaza Strip would be completely rebuilt after the Israel-Hamas war. All countries in the Middle East have united for this goal, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.

On October 10, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a plan for an agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas, mediated by Trump.

The United States sent about 200 troops to Israel to support and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The team will also facilitate humanitarian aid, logistics, and security.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza. He insisted on Hamas adhering to the terms of the agreement.

On Sunday, October 19, militants in the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli troops in the Rafah area, which provoked airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces. The US warned of a possible violation of the truce by Hamas.

In response, Israeli troops launched airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by Palestinian groups near Rafah. Prime Minister Netanyahu called on the IDF to take decisive action against terrorist targets.

