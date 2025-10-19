"I will win": Netanyahu confirms participation in 2026 elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially announced his intention to run in the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 2026. This was reported by The Economic Times, citing Channel 14, according to UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist if he planned to run in the elections scheduled for October 2026, he replied, "Yes."

When asked if he was confident of victory, Netanyahu also briefly replied, "Yes, I will win."

For reference

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, is one of Israel's longest-serving prime ministers. His political career has faced serious challenges due to corruption allegations, but recent events, including the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, could strengthen his position ahead of the elections.

According to reports, Netanyahu is also considering moving the general elections to June 2026 instead of the planned date of November 3. This may be related to the desire to reach new normalization agreements with Indonesia and Saudi Arabia before the elections.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he hopes for a peaceful next stage of the agreement with Hamas, but under Donald Trump's conditions. Hamas must give up its weapons and demilitarize, otherwise "all hell will break loose."

