Hamas plans attacks on civilians in Gaza - US State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

The United States has informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement about intelligence data regarding Hamas's preparation for a new attack against the civilian population. This would be considered a serious violation of the agreements, jeopardizing the significant progress achieved through international mediation.

Hamas plans attacks on civilians in Gaza - US State Department

The United States of America has informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement about credible intelligence data indicating Hamas's preparation for a new attack against civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US Department of State.

Details

The official statement of the US Department of State notes that such an attack will be considered a serious violation of the peace process agreements.

The document emphasizes that the planned attack "will jeopardize the significant progress achieved through international mediation."

The guarantor countries demand that Hamas adhere to its obligations under the terms of the truce.

If Hamas carries out this attack, measures will be taken to protect the residents of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire regime."

- the statement says.

The US and other guarantors reaffirmed their strong commitment to protecting civilians, maintaining stability on the ground, and promoting peace and prosperity for the residents of Gaza and the entire region.

Israel-Hamas Peace Agreement

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first phase of the peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump stated that the Gaza Strip would be completely rebuilt after the Israel-Hamas war. All countries in the Middle East have united for this purpose, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.

On October 10, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a plan for an agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas, mediated by Trump.

The United States sent about 200 troops to Israel to support and monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The team will also facilitate humanitarian aid, logistics, and security.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza. He insisted on Hamas's adherence to the terms of the agreement.

Recall

On October 15, fierce clashes erupted in several areas of Gaza between Hamas and rival groups. The incident, which occurred after the withdrawal of Israeli troops, likely ended with the public execution of eight people.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to resume hostilities if Hamas did not hand over all the bodies of the dead hostages. Hamas stated that it could not retrieve more bodies without special equipment, but American advisers claimed that Hamas intended to fulfill the agreement.

On October 16, US President Trump stated that the US and Israel would intervene if Hamas continued to kill people in Gaza. This was not part of the agreement, and they would have no choice but to intervene.

Discussion of Gaza peace plan: Vance and Witkoff to meet in Israel next week18.10.25, 17:47 • 3612 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
charity
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip