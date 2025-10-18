Discussion of Gaza peace plan: Vance and Witkoff to meet in Israel next week

Next week, US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to visit Israel. Steve Witkoff, the US President's special envoy to the Middle East, is also expected to arrive in the region. The topic of the meetings is the implementation of ceasefire agreements in Gaza.

UNN reports with reference to Ynet.

Details

US Vice President J.D. Vance, who had planned to visit Israel in May 2025 after his trip to Rome for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, is planning his first visit to Israel since taking office. As is known, these efforts failed.

Vance's upcoming visit comes amid renewed political discussion regarding the actions of Israel and representatives of Gaza.

According to official information, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will also return to the Middle East. The US President's representative is said to "discuss the next stage of the Gaza agreement and the return of the remains of the hostages."

Difficulties with returning the bodies of hostages

Israeli officials said Hamas knows the location of at least ten more bodies but is deliberately using them as bargaining chips.

Hamas could do more to return the bodies - a high-ranking source in Jerusalem reported.

At the same time, it is indicated that Israel has already provided intermediaries with coordinates to assist in the search.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatens to resume hostilities if Hamas does not hand over all the bodies of the dead hostages. Hamas claims it cannot retrieve more bodies without special equipment, but American advisers say Hamas intends to fulfill the agreement.

Hamas holds the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza - control restored after a shootout. Israel and local residents consider the hospital a long-standing Islamist stronghold, using it as an operational base with a tunnel.