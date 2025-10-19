End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media

Israeli forces have once again launched powerful airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip, responding to a new wave of attacks from Palestinian militant groups. The escalation began after armed groups attacked Israeli units near Rafah, in the southern enclave. This was reported by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes targeted locations where, according to intelligence, armed militants were operating, who opened fire on Israeli soldiers during a patrol near the border.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli military would deliver a decisive response to the militants due to today's shelling.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Israel Defense Forces and security services to take decisive action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip after today's Hamas attack on IDF troops — reports the Prime Minister's office

Explosions in central Gaza

Eyewitnesses report powerful explosions in the central part of the sector, where, according to preliminary data, Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" facilities could have been located.

Palestinian sources claim that there are wounded among civilians, but there is no official data on the number of casualties yet.

Hamas militants claim to adhere to the terms of the peace agreement.

Recall

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump stated that the Gaza Strip would be completely rebuilt after the war between Israel and Hamas. All countries in the Middle East have united for this goal, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.

On October 10, the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers approved a plan for an agreement on the release of hostages held by Hamas, mediated by Trump.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz previously threatened to resume hostilities if Hamas did not hand over all the bodies of the deceased hostages. Hamas states that it cannot retrieve more bodies without special equipment, but American advisers claim that Hamas intends to fulfill the agreement.

US President Donald Trump stated that if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, the US and Israel will have no choice but to intervene.