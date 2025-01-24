Rolls-Royce signs multi-billion dollar contract for nuclear reactors for British submarines

The British government has signed a major deal with British firm Rolls-Royce worth about 9 billion pounds (10.66 billion euros) to strengthen support for the Royal Navy's nuclear submarine fleet, the British Ministry of Defense said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the eight-year contract with Rolls-Royce Submarines Ltd, dubbed Unity, provides for the design, manufacture and support of nuclear reactors to power British submarines.

Defense Secretary John Healey was to announce the deal on January 24 during a visit to the Rolls-Royce nuclear reactor plant in Derby.

According to the BBC, in addition to supporting the Royal Navy's submarine fleet, Unity includes the construction and commissioning of new Dreadnought class submarines and the start of contracts for the new AUKUS defense alliance between the UK, US and Australia.

In March 2023 , it was announced that Rolls-Royce would provide reactors for a new fleet of nuclear submarines as part of a defense deal between the UK, US and Australia.

