In Britain, young people are offered to temporarily join the army and are promised to be paid a salary

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 9022 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 14033 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 14245 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 31684 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 44430 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 42913 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 32063 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27424 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22243 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43403 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
7.7m/s
90%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricityDecember 28, 07:20 AM • 13854 views
Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated mapsPhotoDecember 28, 07:27 AM • 3924 views
New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the featuresDecember 28, 07:39 AM • 10233 views
In Pokrovsk, enemy attempts to push through the defense north of the railway are unsuccessful; on the outskirts of Myrnohrad, the enemy resorts to propaganda - Air Assault ForcesVideoDecember 28, 07:54 AM • 3560 views
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basementVideo10:43 AM • 6902 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 26567 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 73895 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 126890 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 58006 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 88282 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 14442 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 24898 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 73895 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 26939 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 26339 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Bild

In Britain, young people are offered to temporarily join the army and are promised to be paid a salary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The UK Ministry of Defence says those who join the program will learn leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

In Britain, young people are offered to temporarily join the army and are promised to be paid a salary

The British government has announced the launch of a "gap year" program that will allow school and college graduates under the age of 25 to temporarily join the army, Royal Navy, or Royal Air Force without long-term commitments, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The course is designed for individuals under the age of 25 and is part of efforts to address long-term recruitment and retention challenges in the armed forces. Applications for the first 150 vacancies will open in the spring, and this number is planned to increase to 1,000 young people per year. The program will be paid, but officials have not yet announced the salary amount.

- the publication writes.

Britain completes troop training for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine18.12.25, 07:08 • 18741 view

The UK Ministry of Defence states that those who join the program will learn leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, which will prepare them "for life," regardless of whether they continue a career in the armed forces or not.

Britain and Germany signed a joint agreement worth $70 million for mobile artillery systems28.12.25, 16:25 • 2068 views

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Royal Air Force
Royal Navy
Great Britain