In Britain, young people are offered to temporarily join the army and are promised to be paid a salary

The British government has announced the launch of a "gap year" program that will allow school and college graduates under the age of 25 to temporarily join the army, Royal Navy, or Royal Air Force without long-term commitments, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The course is designed for individuals under the age of 25 and is part of efforts to address long-term recruitment and retention challenges in the armed forces. Applications for the first 150 vacancies will open in the spring, and this number is planned to increase to 1,000 young people per year. The program will be paid, but officials have not yet announced the salary amount. - the publication writes.

The UK Ministry of Defence states that those who join the program will learn leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, which will prepare them "for life," regardless of whether they continue a career in the armed forces or not.

