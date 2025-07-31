272 votes - "for": Verkhovna Rada supported the law on veteran entrepreneurship

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a draft law aimed at supporting veterans' businesses. 272 deputies voted for the corresponding decision. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

The document provides for the creation of favorable conditions for war veterans to conduct business, including simplified registration procedures, access to financing, and state support programs. The goal is the socio-economic adaptation of Ukraine's defenders after returning from the front and stimulating the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada convened for a meeting, where they voted for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, restored the powers of NABU and SAP.

