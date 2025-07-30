The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to simplify the provision of psychological assistance to veterans

Today, July 30, the Government approved changes that simplify the provision of free psychological assistance to veterans, their families, and the families of fallen defenders of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

The document provides for:

updating the composition of the multidisciplinary team that provides third-level psychological assistance - now without the mandatory presence of a social worker, who can be involved as needed;

improving the procedure for providing services - procedures. This has become clearer and more accessible;

clarifying the rules for calculating and paying compensation for these services.

Thanks to the document:

more veterans will be able to receive timely and quality psychological support;

requirements for service providers are simplified, and new compensation mechanisms will help attract more specialists in communities across the country;

budget resources will be directed where they are most needed;

bureaucracy for psychologists will be reduced, allowing them to focus on working with people.

Recall

Ukrainians are increasingly seeking psychological help, and the level of prejudice regarding mental health is gradually decreasing. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted in December 2024 - January 2025 as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How are you?".