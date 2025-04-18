$41.380.17
National resistance training centers will operate in every region of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5988 views

National resistance training centers will operate in every region of Ukraine. The heads of the centers will be appointed by regional councils on the proposal of the regional state administration.

National resistance training centers will operate in every region of Ukraine

Centers for the preparation of citizens for national resistance will start operating in every region of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution approving the procedure for the establishment and operation of the centers, as well as the requirements for their activities.  

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Centers for the preparation of citizens for national resistance will start operating in every region of Ukraine

- informs the Office of the President.

It is reported that the relevant instruction was given by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of civil society.

The document was developed under the coordination of Deputy Head of the Office of the Head of State Iryna Vereshchuk. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, regional military administrations, as well as public and volunteer organizations participated in the working sessions.

The heads of the centers will be appointed by regional councils upon the submission of the Regional Military Administration. In addition, the Regional Military Administration is responsible for controlling, monitoring and evaluating their activities with quarterly reporting to the Ministry of Defense

- the statement reads.

The Territorial Defense Forces will approve a standard training program, and veterans will be appointed as heads of centers and instructors as a priority. National resistance instructors will undergo training and certification in military institutions of higher education.

Preparing civilian citizens to resist the enemy is an integral part of our defense capability and one of the factors deterring the enemy. It is also one of the drivers of resilience and cohesion of society

- Vereshchuk emphasized.

Addition

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa reported that all Ukrainians, regardless of gender, should undergo military service in the Armed Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

