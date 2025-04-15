Involving veterans in basic military training: Zelenskyy signs draft law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that involves veterans in reserve training and allows the use of their combat experience to teach Ukrainians the basics of military training. This is reported by UNN with reference to bill №9421.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine", - stated in the bill's file.

The transitional provisions to the bill state that it shall enter into force one month from the date of its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Voice of Ukraine".

According to the bill, the tasks of preparing citizens of Ukraine for national resistance are to promote the acquisition by Ukrainians of readiness and ability to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect the Fatherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including on the basis of the combat experience of combatants who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and directly participated in hostilities.

The mentioned bill was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in March this year.

