The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCC

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
August 8, 03:03 PM • 21161 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 90573 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 97558 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 58731 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 118447 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 68051 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 50115 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37045 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 98690 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26103 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressureAugust 8, 12:44 PM • 27665 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 75429 views
Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of UkraineAugust 8, 04:08 PM • 18374 views
In Kyiv, a car crashed into Ocean Plaza shopping mall: the driver confused the pedalsVideo05:02 PM • 7190 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?Photo05:21 PM • 16032 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 90573 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 75445 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 97558 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 126893 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 98690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Rome
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 126893 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 165053 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 179378 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 184847 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 173398 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Fox News
COVID-19
S-400 missile system
Forbes

The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk commented on conflicts between civilians and TCC. She condemned physical confrontations, emphasizing that TCC is part of the country's defense capability.

The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCC

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk spoke about the work of territorial recruitment centers and social support and about conflicts between civilians and TCC employees. She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, reports UNN.

I am far from a fan of TCC. I share many critical opinions about their work. Moreover, I believe that TCC reform is vitally important today. But when some citizens engage in physical confrontation with TCC employees, it is wrong.

- Vereshchuk wrote.

According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, fights with the TCC "are not the place to demonstrate courage, civic position, or the right to protest." She notes that territorial recruitment centers and social support are part of the country's defense capability.

"Here I am defending not the TCC as such, but law and order in wartime. Let's remember: many TCC employees were yesterday military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, whom we pray for. And if tomorrow a soldier after being wounded goes to work at the TCC - will he immediately lose our respect? Does the fact that he fought no longer matter? Is that how it turns out?

I am against "busification". But if there is a law and a person is wanted - what should the TCC or police do? This is a question for those who adopt legislation, not for those who have to enforce it. One should not humiliate or beat people who, perhaps, were in the trenches yesterday and risked their lives for us," she continued.

As Vereshchuk wrote, everyone has the right to their opinion regarding mobilization and TCC, but "engaging in physical confrontation is unacceptable."

Recall

In the Volyn region, a group of people attacked a TCC and police service vehicle during the notification of conscripts. One man was detained, the actions of the other were qualified as hooliganism.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Volyn Oblast
Office of the President of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk