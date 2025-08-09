The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCC

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk spoke about the work of territorial recruitment centers and social support and about conflicts between civilians and TCC employees. She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, reports UNN.

I am far from a fan of TCC. I share many critical opinions about their work. Moreover, I believe that TCC reform is vitally important today. But when some citizens engage in physical confrontation with TCC employees, it is wrong. - Vereshchuk wrote.

According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, fights with the TCC "are not the place to demonstrate courage, civic position, or the right to protest." She notes that territorial recruitment centers and social support are part of the country's defense capability.

"Here I am defending not the TCC as such, but law and order in wartime. Let's remember: many TCC employees were yesterday military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, whom we pray for. And if tomorrow a soldier after being wounded goes to work at the TCC - will he immediately lose our respect? Does the fact that he fought no longer matter? Is that how it turns out?

I am against "busification". But if there is a law and a person is wanted - what should the TCC or police do? This is a question for those who adopt legislation, not for those who have to enforce it. One should not humiliate or beat people who, perhaps, were in the trenches yesterday and risked their lives for us," she continued.

As Vereshchuk wrote, everyone has the right to their opinion regarding mobilization and TCC, but "engaging in physical confrontation is unacceptable."

Recall

In the Volyn region, a group of people attacked a TCC and police service vehicle during the notification of conscripts. One man was detained, the actions of the other were qualified as hooliganism.